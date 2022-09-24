JUST IN
Oil India sees 'healthy' profit in September qtr despite windfall tax
Business Standard

Oil India sees 'healthy' profit in September qtr despite windfall tax

Oil India Ltd is expecting a "healthy profit" for the quarter ending Sept. 30 despite a levy of windfall tax on crude sales, Harish Madhav, head of finance at India's state-run oil producer, said

Topics
OIL India | Companies

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Oil India
Oil India | Photo: Oil India official website

 Oil India Ltd is expecting a "healthy profit" for the quarter ending Sept. 30 despite a levy of windfall tax on crude sales, Harish Madhav, head of finance at India's state-run oil producer, said on Saturday.

India imposed a windfall tax on oil producers in July amid claims the industry was making abnormal profits due to a spike in global crude prices. The tax has been reduced from 23,250 Indian rupees ($286) per tonne to 10,500 rupees per tonne to reflect a fall in global oil prices.

The windfall tax has averaged around $25-$26 per barrel during the quarter, leading to Oil India realising $80 a barrel, Madhav told a news conference.

"This is much better than what we had realised earlier. So we should be able to make a healthy profit," he said.

($1 = 81.2500 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 18:50 IST

`
