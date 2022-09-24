JUST IN
BPCL signs pact with Brazil's Petrobras to diversify crude oil sourcing
DRAM chip prices forecast to drop 13-18% in Q4 2022 amid stagnant demand
Logiy Spaces to invest $37 mn to build logistic park in Karnataka
Byju's pays $234 mn to Blackstone Inc related to Aakash deal: Report
Revlon lenders to seek rehearing after Citigroup's $500 mn victory
Blackstone to sell $400 mn stake in REIT Embassy, ADIA eyes investment
LIC plans to increase agent strength by 40%, ramp up HR systems
Sterling & Wilson wins $1.5-billion solar plants order from Nigerian govt
Flipkart sees 1.6 million users per second on Day 1 of festival sale
Amazon claims to sale of 1 mn unique products of SMBs, startup in 36 hrs
You are here: Home » Companies » News
BPCL signs pact with Brazil's Petrobras to diversify crude oil sourcing
Business Standard

ED attaches properties of Rajkot-based firm in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs 16 crore under the PMLA, 2002 in connection with a case against Mandeep Industries, Rajkot

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | money laundering case | Rajkot

ANI  General News 

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs 16 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with a case against Mandeep Industries, Rajkot.

According to ED, Mandeep Industries is a partnership concern of Ashish B Talaviya, Kishorbhai Haribhai Vaishnani, Ramjibhai H Gajera, Kalpesh P Talaviya and Bhavesh Talaviya. These assets include immovable properties in the form of plant and machinery, factory land and building, residential flats and plots worth Rs 16 crore located in Rajkot, Gujarat.

ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mumbai. During the course of investigations under PMLA, it was revealed that Mandeep Industries has defaulted in repaying the loans to Union Bank of India in a fraudulent manner, which caused an undue loss to the tune of Rs 44.64 crore to the bank, the agency said in a statement released here.

Accordingly, ED conducted an investigation which revealed that the said company was availing various loan facilities from Union Bank of India and diverted the funds to various fictitious entities, and also to the personal accounts of the partners of the firm. Part of the diverted funds was also used for the purchase of immovable properties, the agency added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 18:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.