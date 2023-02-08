JUST IN
Business Standard

AIIMS issues orders to include healthy food items in cafeteria, mess menu

The AIIMS here on Wednesday issued orders for inclusion of healthy food items like boiled eggs, milk, sprouts, boiled 'chana' and salad in the menu of the cafeteria and hostel mess

Topics
AIIMS | food

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AIIMS, New Delhi
AIIMS, New Delhi

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Wednesday issued orders for inclusion of healthy food items like boiled eggs, milk, sprouts, boiled 'chana' and salad in the menu of the cafeteria and hostel mess.

In a communication sent to the chairman of the Cafeteria Management Committee, AIIMS Director M Srinivas said the existing menu of the cafeteria and hostel mess at the institute provides very limited and conventional food like 'samosa', 'kachori' and bread 'pakora' which are considered unhealthy food items.

The faculty, resident doctors, nursing officers and other staff members working at AIIMS, New Delhi are involved in patient care and require healthy food to build up and maintain their immunity, the communication said.

"Chairman, Cafeteria Management Committee is hereby requested to issue necessary directions to the DGM, Central Cafeteria to make available healthy food like boiled egg, milk, sprouts, boiled 'chana', fruit salad, veg salad, fresh uncut fruits and fresh fruit juices along with other menu items in breakfast and lunch which is available at the Central Cafeteria, and also make arrangements for microwavable ready-to-made food items requiring 2-3 minutes of cooking like 'upma', 'poha' etc (rates of the same may be fixed accordingly)," the communication said.

Healthy food items should also be served in the Surgical block cafeteria, MCH block cafeteria and all other cafeterias within seven days from the issuance of the letter, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 22:52 IST

`
