Fintech firm mPokket says app impersonating it has been blocked by govt

firm mPokket on Wednesday said that an app impersonating it has been blocked by the government and it has no partnership with the blocked platform.

The government has last week ordered blocking of 232 apps operated by overseas entities, including Chinese, for being involved in betting, gambling and unauthorised loan service



"The domain in the list issued by MeiTY this week, mpokket.en.aptoide.com, is a clear instance of impersonation and has no affiliation with mPokket whatsoever. Aptoide is a third-party app store with which we have no official or unofficial partnership," mPokket said in a statement.

Meity issued blocking orders on Saturday based on an emergency request issued by a nodal officer of the home ministry comprising 138 betting and gambling websites and 94 loan apps that were engaging in illegal money laundering and posing threat to financial security of the country.

"We suspect that it may be a proxy app on Aptoide and are looking into it further. Blocking of such apps protects both the consumer and lenders. We at mPokket continue to bring the best service to our customers without any disruptions," mPokket said.

firms LazyPay, IndiaBulls Home Loans and Kissht are among the list of blocked websites issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

As per the list, Meity issued order to block lazypay.in which is a subsidiary of Dutch investment firm Prosus.

The list includes www.indiabullshomeloans.com operated by housing finance company Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Kissht.com which is operated by RBI registered NBFC firm ONEMi Technology Solutions Private Limited.

The other website in the block list include buddyloan.com, cashtm.in, kreditbee.en.aptoide.com, faircent.com, true-balance.en.uptodown.com etc.

