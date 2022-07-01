Aiming to clock 100 mn users by end of 2023, says Flipkart's Shopsy

Flipkart’s social commerce platform Shopsy, launched last year in July, said it is eyeing about 100 million users by 2023-end. The platform has over 250,000 sellers with 150 million products ranging across fashion, beauty, mobiles and home. Shopsy has been growing at a steady pace, and over the last six months, it has recorded a 2.7x increase in units sold and a 4x spike in the monthly new customer base. Nearly 70 per cent of Shopsy’s customers today come from tier-2 and smaller cities.

“Over a year ago, we envisioned a model that offers quality products to our customers in tier-2 and beyond cities, by providing access to a wide range at affordable prices,” said Prakash Sikaria, senior vice president, growth and monetisation, . “The response Shopsy has garnered from its customers and sellers reflects in the steady growth we're seeing today. We remain committed to enabling digital commerce for every individual in India.”

said Shopsy has been a strong force for millions of sellers registered with manufacturers, artisans and weavers from across the country in addition to many enterprising women.

The company's rival is expecting to more than double the number of its shipments to 1.2 billion through third-party logistics players in FY23, say sources. This is expected it help it become a major e-commerce player that uses third-party logistics (3PL) platforms ahead of Amazon and Flipkart, who also use 3PL for some portion of their shipments, said people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank-backed Meesho’s rapidly growing scale has been a key driver behind the expansion of the 3PL sector. Average daily orders on have risen nearly five-fold YoY to 2.4 million in January-March 2022.

Social e-commerce unicorn DealShare recently achieved a GRR (gross revenue run-rate) of $1 billion for the year ended March 2022, a growth of 6.6 times over the $150 million figure in the previous fiscal.

The rapid expansion of operations across 130 cities in 10 states, aided by investment in gamification and social virality-driven consumer engagement, contributed to the growth in the GRR during the year.

The company also saw its customer base crossing the 15 million mark during the year. An average of 400,000 orders are placed on the app every day. The company’s vendor base has increased to 1,000 local manufacturers across the 10 states in which it operates.

Sourjyendu Medda, founder and chief commercial officer, DealShare, recently said the firm plans to expand its services to over 300 cities in 20 states in the current financial year and reach out to 100 million customers.