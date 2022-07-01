Aiming to clock 100 mn users by end of 2023, says Flipkart's Shopsy

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart's social commerce arm Shopsy may hit 100 mn users this year
Beauty and personal care segments shrug off Omicron wave in Dec quarter
Beauty brand Plum raises Rs 270 cr in Series C round led by A91 Partners
Flipkart says new fulfilment centre in Bengal will create 11,000 jobs
How Flipkart is collaborating with academia to solve problems for Bharat
-
Flipkart’s social commerce platform Shopsy, launched last year in July, said it is eyeing about 100 million users by 2023-end. The platform has over 250,000 sellers with 150 million products ranging across fashion, beauty, mobiles and home. Shopsy has been growing at a steady pace, and over the last six months, it has recorded a 2.7x increase in units sold and a 4x spike in the monthly new customer base. Nearly 70 per cent of Shopsy’s customers today come from tier-2 and smaller cities.
“Over a year ago, we envisioned a model that offers quality products to our customers in tier-2 and beyond cities, by providing access to a wide range at affordable prices,” said Prakash Sikaria, senior vice president, growth and monetisation, Flipkart. “The response Shopsy has garnered from its customers and sellers reflects in the steady growth we're seeing today. We remain committed to enabling digital commerce for every individual in India.”
Flipkart said Shopsy has been a strong force for millions of sellers registered with manufacturers, artisans and weavers from across the country in addition to many enterprising women.
The company's rival Meesho is expecting to more than double the number of its shipments to 1.2 billion through third-party logistics players in FY23, say sources. This is expected it help it become a major e-commerce player that uses third-party logistics (3PL) platforms ahead of Amazon and Flipkart, who also use 3PL for some portion of their shipments, said people familiar with the matter.
SoftBank-backed Meesho’s rapidly growing scale has been a key driver behind the expansion of the 3PL sector. Average daily orders on Meesho have risen nearly five-fold YoY to 2.4 million in January-March 2022.
Social e-commerce unicorn DealShare recently achieved a GRR (gross revenue run-rate) of $1 billion for the year ended March 2022, a growth of 6.6 times over the $150 million figure in the previous fiscal.
The rapid expansion of operations across 130 cities in 10 states, aided by investment in gamification and social virality-driven consumer engagement, contributed to the growth in the GRR during the year.
The company also saw its customer base crossing the 15 million mark during the year. An average of 400,000 orders are placed on the app every day. The company’s vendor base has increased to 1,000 local manufacturers across the 10 states in which it operates.
Sourjyendu Medda, founder and chief commercial officer, DealShare, recently said the firm plans to expand its services to over 300 cities in 20 states in the current financial year and reach out to 100 million customers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU