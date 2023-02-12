JUST IN
Business Standard

Air Asia flight grounded by DGCA in Pune after a tyre found cracked

An Air Asia aircraft was "grounded" by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation at a runway in Pune on Sunday after one of the flight's tyres was found "cracked", officials said

Topics
DGCA | Air Asia

ANI  General News 

Air Asia

An Air Asia aircraft was "grounded" by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) at a runway in Pune on Sunday after one of the flight's tyres was found "cracked", officials said.

As per the flight regulator, a Pune-bound flight was inspected on the said runway after pieces of the tread of the tyre were found on the Bengaluru runway, from where it was taxied.

Upon inspection at Pune, the sidewall of the number 3 tyre was found cracked, DGCA said, adding that the flight has been stopped from further take-offs.

Further information is awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 23:23 IST

`
