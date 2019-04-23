Air cargo market in a tizzy as Jet grounding drives up delivery costs

Grounding of Jet Airways has hit the entire air cargo market, leading to logistics players running helter-skelter to get their cargo consignments delivered, although at a higher cost. “Jet used to carry 10-15 per cent of the total air cargo, which was a high-yielding cargo.

With the airline halting operations, it has obviously brought imbalance in the market,” Vijay Kumar, chief operating officer (COO) at Express Industry Council of India (EICI) told Business Standard. EICI is the apex body of leading express companies, including Aramex, Blue Dart Express, DHL, DTDC, ...