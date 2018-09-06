Air France-KLM to deepen commercial partnership with Jet Airways

Jet Airways is going to deepen its commercial partnership with Air France-KLM on the India-Europe routes. The airlines have aligned with corporate contracts and have started a discussion to have a common policy for travel agents. “Locally, we have aligned with the corporate contract policy.

From beginning of this month, the local corporate contracts have been aligned with Jet Airways,” said Jean-Noel Rault, general manager (Indian subcontinent) of Air France-KLM. Alignment with corporate contracts means the airlines will offer similar offers, incentives, and discounts to ...