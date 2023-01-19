Urinating case: Air India imposes four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra

-
ALSO READ
Air India says staff made error of judgment in handling urination incident
DGCA slams Air India's handling of urination incident as 'unprofessional'
'Unprofessional': Aviation regulator slams Air India for urination incident
We fell short, Air India should have acted swiftly: Chandra on 'pee-gate'
What DGCA's new medical guidelines prescribe for transgender persons
-
Air India has named former Wells Fargo executive Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a co-passenger, on a no-fly list for four months, based on a decision by a three-member internal committee.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued a show cause notice to the airline following the incident. The National Commission of Women (NCW) too sought an action taken report from the airline.
Air India has said there was an error of judgment on part of its cabin crew and ground staff to identify the pee-on-board incident as a breach of discipline and it could have been handled better in an action taken report to the NCW. The airline has also acknowledged that it failed to quickly report the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and internal committee dealing with unruly passenger behavior.
Post the incident, the airline has commenced a comprehensive education programme to strengthen crews’ awareness on handling of unruly passenger behavior and will better equip them to empathetically assist those affected. It has initiated a review of policy on serving alcohol on board aircraft.
The airline has signed a letter of intent to acquire incident management software for better reporting and is arming its pilots and senior crew with iPads that will help in filing of voyage and incident reports.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 21:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU