Urinating case: Air India imposes four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra

has named former executive Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a co-passenger, on a no-fly list for four months, based on a decision by a three-member internal committee.

“The independent three-member internal committee concluded that Shankar Mishra is covered under the definition of unruly passenger, according to the relevant provisions of the civil aviation requirements,” said in a statement. Mishra was travelling in a business class cabin of Air India’s New York-Delhi aircraft on November 27.

“The passenger has already been put on the airline's no-fly list. shared a copy of the internal committee report with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and will also be intimating other airlines operating in the country,” it added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued a show cause notice to the airline following the incident. The National Commission of Women (NCW) too sought an action taken report from the airline.



Air India has said there was an error of judgment on part of its cabin crew and ground staff to identify the pee-on-board incident as a breach of discipline and it could have been handled better in an action taken report to the . The airline has also acknowledged that it failed to quickly report the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and internal committee dealing with unruly passenger behavior.



Post the incident, the airline has commenced a comprehensive education programme to strengthen crews’ awareness on handling of unruly passenger behavior and will better equip them to empathetically assist those affected. It has initiated a review of policy on serving alcohol on board aircraft.



The airline has signed a letter of intent to acquire incident management software for better reporting and is arming its pilots and senior crew with iPads that will help in filing of voyage and incident reports.

