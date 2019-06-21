Air India flies away from Iran, considers alternative routes to US, Europe

is reviewing alternative routes to Europe and the US in view of tensions in West Asia, which led to indefinitely cancelling its European airlines, too, have announced that their flights will avoid parts of Iranian airspace after an American drone was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

"Given current events in Iran, United has conducted a thorough safety and security review of our India service through Iranian airspace and decided to suspend our service between Newark and Mumbai," United said in a statement. It added that impacted passengers would be rebooked on alternative flights.

"We continue to explore all our options and remain in close contact with relevant government authorities in order to provide our customers with the most efficient travel experience under these circumstances," it said.

Currently, and United operate non-stop flights between India and the US. United has already cancelled Newark-Delhi flights till August 1 due to the closure of continues to operate its Europe and US flights as per schedule, but is taking longer routes due the closure of Air India's flights to the US are taking a halt at Vienna or Stockholm. Any restriction on the use of Iranian airspace could increase flight duration and fuel burn for the national carrier.

"We are monitoring the situation. As of now, we continue to operate flights over Iran as there is no directive from the Indian government," said an Air India executive. Air India, however, is studying alternative routes in case an instruction is received from the government. The executive said it would be premature to comment on flight duration in case it decides to skip Iranian airspace.

IndiGo flights to Doha and Dubai briefly crosses Iranian airspace and the airline continues to use the airspace.

IndiGo has asked its pilots to take precautions while flying through the region to ensure there is no misidentification of aircraft.

The tensions in the region and the resulting flight suspension could also result in spike in airfares, according travel portal ixigo. "Current average return airfare between Mumbai and Newark is around Rs 93,500. With airlines now suspending and re-routing flights to avoid Iranian airspace, we expect 10-15 per cent hike in airfare to Newark-bound flights," ixigo said.