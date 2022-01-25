Air India pilots complain of cuts in arrears, warn of legal action

-
-
Air India pilots have complained of “illegal” deduction in arrears and warned of a legal recourse in case full amount is not paid to them immediately. The development comes two days before the handover of the airline to Tata group.
Indian Commercial Pilots Association and Indian Pilots Guild raised the issue in a letter to the airline’s chairman Vikram Dev Dutt on Monday.
The airline management had imposed an unilateral 25 per cent cut in salaries and allowances of all employees in 2012. Subsequently the airline signed fresh salary agreements with the pilot unions in 2016 and 2018 following directions of the civil aviation ministry. But the arrears of the prior period were due and being repaid now in two tranches.
“Multiple deductions and recoveries have been projected in the arrears statement of many of our member pilots. We strongly protest against this illegal act. Should there be any reason for recovery or deductions, the concerned pilots should have been intimated with reasons for such recovery. Additionally, the data on which the
recovery is based has not been disclosed. This proves the ill intent of management on the eve of handover,” ICPA and IPG said in a joint representation on Monday.
Air India spokesperson declined comment.
The unions have claimed that recovery exercise is illegal and amount due be paid with immediate effect. “Should this issue not be settled in a timely manner then we would have no option but to seek legal recourse,” the unions said.
