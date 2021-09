Air India reserve price likely to be fixed at Rs 15,000-20,000 crore

The government has considered the future cash flow projection of Air India, its brand value and intangible assets like bilateral rights and slots in foreign airports to set the reserve price for the airline. Sources indicated that the reserve price would be in the range of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore.

The government expects the final bid to at least match the reserve price. But, it may still go ahead with the disinvestment process even if the bid quoted is lower than the reserve price. Valuation firm RBSA Advisors and EY- the consultant for the disinvestment - gave a presentation to the ...