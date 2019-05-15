Air India sets up probe against captain for sexually harassing woman pilot

-
Air India has set up an enquiry against one of its senior captains on sexual harassment allegations after receiving a complaint from a woman pilot.
Air India spokesperson said that the woman pilot in her complaint to the airline's management stated that the accused asked her several inappropriate questions.
"The instructor reportedly suggested the two to have dinner at a city restaurant in Hyderabad on May 5 after the training session was over. I agreed as I had done a few flights with him and he seemed decent. We went to a restaurant at around 8 pm and this is where my ordeal started", the news agency ANI quoted the woman pilot in her complaint as saying.
"He started with telling me how depressed and unhappy he was in his married life. He also asked me how I coped with my husband living away and whether I didn't need to have sex every day... At some point, I told him I did not want to talk about all this and called a cab," read the complaint from the woman pilot.
