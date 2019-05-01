Air India ticket cancellation free from today: Key facts you should know

has implemented a new cancellation policy from today, May 1.

The changes will bring relief for customers as it allows free cancellation of air tickets subject to certain conditions.

A circular issued by Air India's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) on April 24 said, "It has been decided that for sale and travel, effective May 1, 2019, all domestic tickets will have the free look-in option for change and cancellation as prescribed by the DGCA." "The passenger has an option of cancelling or amending the ticket without any additional charges, that is cancellation or change fee is not applicable, when the same is done within 24 hours of ticketing," it added.

Here are five key points about Air India's new ticket cancellation policy:

1. From today, has made ticket cancellations, within 24 hours of booking, free for its passengers.

2. A customers will not be charged if he/she wants to make any changes in the ticket within 24 hours of booking.

3. This facility will be available only if the flight is scheduled at least seven days after the booking date.

4. Beyond 24 hours of initial booking time, this option is not available and the passenger has to pay the relevant cancellation/change fees for amendment. The charges also vary across economy, premium and business classes.

5. With this decision, has implemented one of the provisions in the "passenger charter" issued by Indian regulator DGCA on February 27.