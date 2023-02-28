JUST IN
Air India to triple current aircraft fleet in a few years: CEO Wilson
New iPhone SE 4 may have 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's 5G baseband chip
New Delhi city warns Uber, Ola on use of bike taxis, says official
Rebel Foods to run American burger giant Wendy's restaurants in India
Bharti Airtel to hike mobile services rates across all plans this year
Reliance Jio 5G to reach every Indian by December 2023: Akash Ambani
Apple Inc's suppliers racing to exit China, says AirPods maker GoerTek
Fintech firm Cashfree acquires Zecpe to strengthen its D2C Payments Suite
Fractional realty ownership becoming popular with retail investors: Experts
Apple supplier Foxlink unlikely to resume full India ops for 2 mths: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
New iPhone SE 4 may have 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's 5G baseband chip
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Air India to triple current aircraft fleet in a few years: CEO Wilson

Tata group-owned Air India has said that it would increase its fleet by a record 470 aircraft, funding the $70 billion order with internal cash, equity and through sale-and-leasebacks

Topics
Air India | aircraft | Airline sector

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India

Air India plans to triple its current fleet of 113 aircraft in a few years as it inducts new aircraft and refurbishes older planes as part of a bigger overhaul, Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said on Tuesday.

Tata group-owned Air India has said that it would increase its fleet by a record 470 aircraft, funding the $70 billion order with internal cash, equity and through sale-and-leasebacks.

The airline will purchase 220 of the planes from Boeing and 250 from Airbus.

The airline, which was once considered a world-class service in India, saw its image tarnish in the mid-2000s due to financial troubles, an ageing fleet and poor service.

Air India is also in talks with other airlines that are a part of the Star Alliance group of carriers to enhance cooperation, Campell said at a press conference.

The airline has said it is spending $400 million on refurbishing and upgrading its planes, especially on long-haul routes as it looks to compete with bigger rivals such as Emirates.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Air India

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 18:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.