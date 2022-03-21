Airbus in talks with Tatas, Indian carriers for A350XWB aircraft

-
ALSO READ
BOC Aviation Ltd delivers eight Airbus A320Neo aircraft to IndiGo
Legal spat over paint: Airbus hits back at Qatar with $220-mn A350 claim
Airbus receives order for 111 planes from Air Lease Corporation
Airlines scramble to rejig schedules amid US 5G rollout concerns
Jet in 'advanced discussions' with Boeing, Airbus for buying aircraft
-
European aircraft manufacturer Airbus is in talks with Tata Group and Indian carriers for a deal regarding the procurement of its wide-bodied A350XWB planes, president and MD of Airbus India & South Asia, Remi Maillard said on Monday.
The Tata Group currently runs four Indian carriers — Air India, Air India Express, Vistara and AirAsia India. In India, only Vistara and Air India have wide-bodied aircraft in their fleet.
Wide-bodied planes like A350XWB have larger fuel tanks that allow them to travel longer distances as compared to narrow-bodied aircraft like A320NEO.
A350XWB aircraft can travel above 8,000 nautical miles, with flying time of approximately 18 hours in one flight.
When asked if Airbus is in talks with Tata and Indian carriers for the A350XWB aircraft deal, Maillard said, "We are obviously in talks with all airlines. The new owner of Air India — Tatas — are existing customers of Airbus." "Tatas have Vistara and AirAsia India with them, as we know. We have developed long standing, trustful and respected relationship with the Tata Group," he stated at a press conference here.
The Centre had sold Air India and Air India Express to the Tata Group in October last year.
Maillard said Tatas are Airbus's partner in the defence business too.
"We are industrialising and manufacturing together our C-295 military transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF)," he noted.
"Of course, we will be privileged to continue supporting the ambition of the Tata Group in the aviation sector across all the complete spectrum," he added.
The wide-bodied aircraft fleet in India has remained stagnant for the last 20 years, he said.
The single-aisle aircraft fleet has multiplied by a factor of six in the same time period, he noted.
"We predict a 6.2 per cent yearly average growth for the air traffic out of India. The world average is at 3.9 per cent," Maillard noted.
Airbus is "quite bullish" on the long-haul international market out of India, he said.
"We believe the kind of revolution we have witnessed in the domestic traffic in the last 20 years will now happen in the long haul market," he said.
"We believe that the new generation aircraft, the A350, will be the trigger for this revolution in the international long haul market," the MD added.
A350XWB aircraft have 300 to 410 seats in three-class configuration. It has full LED mood lightning and largest overhead bins.
Airbus said A350XWB has quietest cabin and 25 per cent less fuel consumption among all the wide-bodied aircraft.
Earlier this month, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran was appointed as the Chairman of Air India. However, Tata Sons are yet to appoint the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU