Airlines cancel, reschedule London flights as Heathrow restrictions kick in

Virgin Atlantic cancelled its morning flight between London and Delhi on Thursday. And rescheduled its London-Ahmedabad flight by several hours as the Airport capped the number of departing passengers to 100,000 daily. The restriction will remain in place till September 11.

The India-UK air travel market had seen a quick rebound with seat capacity back at 94 per cent of 2019 level, aviation consultancy Centre for Aviation (CAPA) had said in May. But between the two countries may see slower growth over the next two months with Airport implementing the cap.

The move to limit passengers comes as the UK's busiest airport struggles to cope with a surge in passenger traffic. The decision will result in cancelling or rescheduling their flights or moving them to an alternative airport in the UK.

Air India, Vistara, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic operate daily between India and the UK. operates 33 flights per week to London (Heathrow) and one weekly flight to Birmingham. Vistara operates a daily flight between Delhi-London. Passengers also travel one stop via transit hubs in Europe and West Asia between the two countries.

has asked to cancel some of their flights till July 25.

On their parts, are looking at ways to minimise cancellations and offering to reschedule them instead.

"Discussions are on," said an airline executive. As a subsequent measure, limiting the number of departing passengers per flight has also been discussed.

" has been sounded out on capping seats on sale. It is too early to guess the impact on the same," the airline said in a statement.

A Vistara spokesperson said it had no update on London Heathrow operation. Virgin Atlantic said impacted passengers will be rebooked on alternative flights.

Dubai-based Emirates criticized Heathrow’s decision. “Rebooking the sheer number of potentially impacted passengers is impossible with all flights running full for the next weeks including at other London airports and on other airlines," Emirates said.

The airline operates 6 Airbus A380 daily between London Heathrow and Dubai. "Until further notice Emirates plans to operate as scheduled to and from London Heathrow," it said.

"We are working with airlines to adjust schedules to ensure passenger levels do not exceed the available capacity of airlines, airline ground handlers and the airport. This will result in changes to flight schedules as the changes are worked through in line with the new cap. All of this is designed to give passengers a better, more reliable journey through the airport and to keep everyone working at the airport safe," a spokesperson said.

Other major European hubs such as Amsterdam, too, have been forced to impose a cap on traffic amid surge in demand and labour shortages. These measures have been taken to minimise the queues and avoid baggage handling delays that have become common at some of these terminals.