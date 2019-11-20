Airlines may go telcos' way if low-fare regime does not end: SpiceJet CEO

The aviation sector could experience a bloodbath like in the telecom industry due to a low-fare regime triggered by competition, head of the country’s second largest carrier SpiceJet Ajay Singh has said.

Welcoming the decision of the telecom companies to raise tariff, Singh said if Indian airlines don't follow pricing discipline, they will see a similar financial strain. "It is important that we learn lessons from the telecom sector. We need to take steps urgently and stop selling tickets at prices which don’t even cover the operating cost," he pointed ...