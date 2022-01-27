Airtel Africa inducted into London Stock Exchange's FTSE 100 index

Bharti Airtel on Thursday said its subsidiary has been inducted into the London Stock Exchange's (LSE) 100 index.

listed on LSE in June 2019 and had a market capitalisation of $ 7.5 billion on Wednesday.

“This is a significant milestone for which becomes part of 100 index in just two and half years of listing. Airtel Africa is a strong player in the continent which has emerged as the next growth frontier globally,” Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal said in a statement.