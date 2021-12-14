Airtel, Capgemini to develop India-specific enterprise 5G solutions

Bharti and technology services major on Tuesday announced to collaborate on bringing India-specific, 5G-based enterprise grade solutions to the country.

Capgemini's Lab within its Mumbai campus and Airtel's Lab in Manesar, Haryana, will be the development hubs.

Two use cases have already been deployed by at Airtel's 5G Lab, which are focused on smart health and immersive remote assistance for field operations and maintenance.

"Our focus will be on enabling enterprises to leverage the benefits of 5G technology and identifying exciting new use cases to fuel innovation, revolutionize business models and accelerate digital transformation," said Ananth Chandramouli, Managing Director of the India Business Unit,

The 5G use case solutions leverage computer vision, video analytics, augmented reality and AI/ML technologies.

"Through this partnership with Capgemini, we look forward to offering our customers cutting edge solutions, which deliver the benefits of the 5G technology," added Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO-Enterprise Business, Business.

Earlier this year, demonstrated India's first 5G experience over a LIVE 4G network.

The telecom major has also demonstrated India's first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G.

Airtel is currently spearheading the 'O-RAN Alliance' initiatives in India to build 5G solutions.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)