Airtel launches 5G services in Guwahati, to be available in a phased manner

-
ALSO READ
Assam government launches 1st drone school of northeast in Guwahati
Assam floods: 9 die in last 24 hours, CM Sarma holds review meeting
Assam to get Rs 300 cr as from Centre to improve judicial infrastructure
Assam HS Result 2022: Class 12 marks live at results.assam.nic.in
Internet suspended in 25 Assam districts to prevent malpractices in exam
-
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday said that it has rolled out the latest 5G services in Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast.
The 'Airtel 5G Plus' services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.
"Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread," it said, adding that the latest technology is available at select locations in the city.
The company said the 'Airtel 5G Plus' will bolster the entire portfolio of services that it offers.
"In addition, it will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," it added.
With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as the 5G services will help various sectors like education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 19:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU