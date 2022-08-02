JUST IN
MGL hikes CNG price by Rs 6/kg, PNG by Rs 4 a unit with immediate effect
Recovery of market share a challenge for tractor major Escorts Kubota
Brokerages expect better appetite for Zomato stock after strong Q1 show
Aurobindo Pharma's Andhra unit gets Form 483 with 3 USFDA observations
Axis Bank to acquire over 5% stake in CredAble for Rs 55 crore by September
CCI approves RIL arm's acquisition of 50.1% stake in Sanmina-SCI India
Serum Institute plans pandemic facility to stockpile vax for the world
BharatPe founder Bhavik Koladiya quits, months after Ashneer Grover's exit
Centre cites policy to reject union's proposal to merge RINL with SAIL
ITC exits from lifestyle retailing business after a 'strategic review'
You are here: Home » Companies » News
MGL hikes CNG price by Rs 6/kg, PNG by Rs 4 a unit with immediate effect
Business Standard

Akasa Air to launch daily flights on Chennai-Mumbai route from Sept 15

The airliner as part of pan-India network connectivity, would also add new routes between Ahmedabad and Bengaluru routes from August 23.

Topics
Akasa Air | flights | Aviation industry

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Akasa Air
Akasa Air would fly between Mumbai-Ahmedabad on August 7 the inaugural day and would later expand the routes to Bengaluru-Kochi (August 12 onwards), Bengaluru-Mumbai (August 19 onwards), Bengaluru-Ahmedabad (August 23 onwards).

Akasa Air on Tuesday said it would fly daily direct flights on the Chennai-Mumbai route from next month onwards as its gears to launch its commercial operation in the country later this week.

The flights between Chennai and Mumbai sector would commence from September 15, a company statement said.

The airliner as part of pan-India network connectivity, would also add new routes between Ahmedabad and Bengaluru routes from August 23.

"With the first flight scheduled to take off on August 7, we have seen tremendous response for booking from travellers and our first flight got sold out within a day of going live," Akasa Air co-founder and chief commercial officer, Praveen Iyer said.

"With an aircraft arriving every fortnight, we are delighted to augment our network to meet our commitment of progressively adding more cities along new sectors to establish a pan-India presence," he said.

Akasa Air would fly between Mumbai-Ahmedabad on August 7 the inaugural day and would later expand the routes to Bengaluru-Kochi (August 12 onwards), Bengaluru-Mumbai (August 19 onwards), Bengaluru-Ahmedabad (August 23 onwards).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Akasa Air

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 23:02 IST

`
.