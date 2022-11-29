JUST IN
Go First gets ECLGS boost; expects 16 new P&W engines in coming weeks
ONGC gas price to be at $6.5 for 5 yrs, no change in Reliance-bp price
Vistara: A long-cherished Tata-SIA dream that turned into reality in 2015
India Inc takes mental health to heart but challenges remain
Adani Properties bags Rs 5,069 crore Dharavi redevelopment project
Sundaram Home Finance to revise interest rates on fixed deposits from Dec 1
Kia India forays into certified pre-owned car biz; plans 30 sales outlets
Tata Group announces Air India merger with Vistara; SIA to get 25% stake
Tata CLiQ Luxury online brings French fashion house Le Mill to India
Ashok Leyland appoints Sanjay V Jorapur as President, Human Resource head
You are here: Home » Companies » News
India's EaseMyTrip to step up acquisitions, sees strong Q3, says Co-founder
Business Standard

Alibaba to sell Zomato shares worth $200 million via block deal: Report

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to sell a stake of about 3% in Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd worth $200 million through a block deal

Topics
Zomato | Alibaba

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Zomato, food delivery

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to sell a stake of about 3% in Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd worth $200 million through a block deal, CNBC Awaaz reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The Chinese e-commerce giant, through its finance affiliate Ant Group, currently owns a 13.3% stake in Zomato, according to Refinitiv data.

Alibaba and Zomato did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The block deal on Wednesday will likely be at a 5% to 6% discount to Zomato's Tuesday close of 63.55 rupees, a CNBC Awaaz reporter said in a tweet.

The development comes months after Uber Technologies sold its 7.8% stake in Zomato for $392 million via a block trade on local exchanges, Reuters reported in August, citing sources.

($1 = 81.6080 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Zomato

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 19:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.