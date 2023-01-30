Alkem launches novel antibiotic combination for drug-resistant infections

Mumbai-based drug maker Alkem launched an antibiotic on Monday to treat multiple drug-resistant infections. The firm became the first from India to launch a novel antibiotic combination for treating drug-resistant infections, the company claimed.

The antibiotic, a combination of ceftazidime and avibactam, will be sold under the brand name Zidavi. It is indicated for various ailments such as complicated urinary tract infection. It is available at a price of Rs 2,700 per vial. Zidavi is manufactured in the company’s Sikkim facility.

With the rise in infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative organisms in India, there is a need for more effective antibiotic treatment, it noted.

“With the launch of Zidavi, our aim is to ensure that Alkem continues to remain at the forefront while partnering with clinicians for saving lives,” said a company spokesperson in a statement.

The available evidence suggests that Zidavi (ceftazidime-avibactam) is a potential therapeutic option for the treatment of infections complicated by multi-drug resistant (MDR) organisms, said in a statement.

This combination has also been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) as an alternative to meropenem and colistin in hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) and complicated intra-abdominal infections (IAIs).

Meanwhile, on Monday another drug firm BDR Pharma announced the launch of a new generic for the antibiotic combination of Ceftazidime and Avibactum. A generic medicine is a copy of an innovator drug after the patent expires.

The generic, XAVITAZ, is a combination of 2g Ceftazidime and 500mg Avibactam, and it is useful in treating gram negative infections.

“We are extremely pleased with the launch of Ceftazidime Avibactum because it will add to the repertoire of physicians treating infections,” Raheel Shah, Director of Business Development, BDR Group said.