JUST IN
Alkem launches novel antibiotic combination for drug-resistant infections
Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain exits group after 9 yrs of association
Senior executives in India to see average pay hike of 9.1% in 2023: Study
Industrialists in Chhattisgarh freed from a hefty 'unwarranted' tax
PhysicsWallah to hire 2,500 employees, partner with supply chain firm
Abu Dhabi's IHC to invest $400 mn in Adani Enterprises' follow-on offer
ITC starts Rs 450 cr food manufacturing, logistics facility in Telangana
LIC not to invest beyond board-approved cap of Rs 300 cr in Adani FPO
Abu Dhabi-based firm IHC to invest $400 mn in Adani Enterprises FPO
Welspun India reports 68% drop in Q3 profit due to rising inflation
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain exits group after 9 yrs of association
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Alkem launches novel antibiotic combination for drug-resistant infections

The formulation, to be sold under the Zidavi brans for Rs 2,700 a vial, has been approved by US FDA, European Medicines Agency, and CDSCO

Topics
Alkem Laboratories | Antibiotics

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Pharmacy
Photo: Shutterstock

Mumbai-based drug maker Alkem launched an antibiotic on Monday to treat multiple drug-resistant infections. The firm became the first from India to launch a novel antibiotic combination for treating drug-resistant infections, the company claimed.

The antibiotic, a combination of ceftazidime and avibactam, will be sold under the brand name Zidavi. It is indicated for various ailments such as complicated urinary tract infection. It is available at a price of Rs 2,700 per vial. Zidavi is manufactured in the company’s Sikkim facility.

With the rise in infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative organisms in India, there is a need for more effective antibiotic treatment, it noted.

“With the launch of Zidavi, our aim is to ensure that Alkem continues to remain at the forefront while partnering with clinicians for saving lives,” said a company spokesperson in a statement.

The available evidence suggests that Zidavi (ceftazidime-avibactam) is a potential therapeutic option for the treatment of infections complicated by multi-drug resistant (MDR) organisms, Alkem Laboratories said in a statement.

This combination has also been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) as an alternative to meropenem and colistin in hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) and complicated intra-abdominal infections (IAIs).

Meanwhile, on Monday another drug firm BDR Pharma announced the launch of a new generic for the antibiotic combination of Ceftazidime and Avibactum. A generic medicine is a copy of an innovator drug after the patent expires.

The generic, XAVITAZ, is a combination of 2g Ceftazidime and 500mg Avibactam, and it is useful in treating gram negative infections.

“We are extremely pleased with the launch of Ceftazidime Avibactum because it will add to the repertoire of physicians treating infections,” Raheel Shah, Director of Business Development, BDR Group said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Alkem Laboratories

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 18:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.