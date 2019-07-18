JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Care Ratings CEO sent on leave after Sebi receives anonymous complaint
Business Standard

All Nippon Airways to start direct Tokyo-Chennai flight from October 27

This will be ANA's third route offering service to India, along with flights from Narita to Mumbai and Delhi

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

ANA Airline, All Nippon Airways
All Nippon Airways | Photo: Wikipedia

Japan’s largest 5-Star airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) will begin serving a route connecting Tokyo's Narita International Airport and Chennai International Airport from October 27 onwards. The route will be the first direct connection between Japan and southern India.

The new Tokyo-Chennai flight is part of ANA's global strategy and the airline will deploy Boeing 787-8 aircraft from October 27, 2019, for the route. This expansion will bring ANA’s total number of cities serviced to 46.

This will be ANA’s third route offering service to India, along with flights from Narita to Mumbai and Delhi, the airline in a statement added.
First Published: Thu, July 18 2019. 12:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU