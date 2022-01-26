Allcargo Logistics appoints V S Parthasarathy as vice-chairman

-
-
Private logistics player Allcargo Logistics on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mahindra Group's former executive board member V S Parthasarathy as its vice-chairman with immediate effect.
His role as the company's non-executive non-independent vice-chairman will be to guide, mentor and help drive its transformation along with subsidiaries ECU Worldwide and Gati Limited, the company said in a statement.
In March last year, Parthasarathy had quit the group after serving it for over 21 years in various capacities.
Allcargo Logistics Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty said, "We are steadfastly on a transformation journey through a legion of high-powered projects. We will go far beyond institutionalising these efforts and will leverage the emerging opportunities further in our aspirational journey towards becoming a truly digitised global logistics company."
Shetty added that the appointment of Parthasarathy will accelerate the company's next phase of growth with his indefatigable guidance, mentorship and counsel to business leaders.
Pirojshaw Sarkari, who is the chief executive officer of Allcargo Group company Gati Ltd, is also formerly from the Mahindra Group.
At Allcargo Logistics, Parthasarathy will guide and advise various functional leaders to enable business growth, Allcargo said.
As a thought leader, he will facilitate to help create and drive strategy, develop and nurture talent and capability, mentor and guide the key leadership team across the group, it added.
With over 35 years of rich experience during which he successfully led businesses, functions and organisation transformations, Parthasarathy is a thought leader and votary of transformational changes besides a well-recognised speaker in the fields of finance and IT, Allcargo said in the statement.
At his last full-time assignment with Mahindra Group, he was the president of the mobility services sector. He was also the group chief financial officer and group chief investment officer of Mahindra Group for seven years. Before joining the Mahindra group, he had worked with Modi Xerox for 15 years.
