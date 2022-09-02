JUST IN
Alliance Air pilots go on strike over salary, demad pre-covid level pay

In the wake of the pandemic, the salaries were cut by 60 per cent and till now, the pay has not been fully restored, one of the sources said

Topics
Aviation industry | salary | civil aviation sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Alliance Air, ATR, regional air connectivity
Alliance Air connects 48 destinations within India with 100 departures per day

A section of pilots of Alliance Air went on strike on Friday over salary issues, resulting in the cancellation of some flights, according to sources.

Alliance Air, which is owned by the government, operates ATR planes.

As per its website, Alliance Air connects 48 destinations within India with 100 departures per day. Pre-COVID, the airline was flying to 62 destinations.

The sources said a section of the pilots has gone on strike, protesting against salary issues.

One of the demands is the restoration of pilots' salaries to the pre-COVID level.

In the wake of the pandemic, the salaries were cut by 60 per cent and till now, the pay has not been fully restored, one of the sources said.

According to the sources, the management will be soon discussing the issues related to the salaries of pilots.

When contacted, an Alliance Air spokesperson said the airline will be issuing a statement soon.

The carrier has 18 ATR 72-600 aircraft in service.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 22:55 IST

