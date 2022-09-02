NTPC registers growth of 62% in coal output from captive mines in Apr-Aug

-
-
NTPC has registered a 62 per cent growth in coal production from its captive mines, the state-run power producer said on Friday.
NTPC continues to demonstrate an increasing trend in coal production from its captive mines, a company statement said.
The coal production in this fiscal till August 2022, was 7.36 MMT, posting a robust growth of 62 per cent when compared to 4.55 MMT achieved in the same period of the last year, it stated.
With meticulous planning, resource mobilization, and regular monitoring, NTPC could achieve substantial growth even during the monsoon period, so far, and is hopeful of maintaining similar growth, it added.
The coal dispatch from the NTPC's captive mines has been 7.52 MMT against 5.47 MMT in FY22 for the same period (April to August) registering a growth of 37 per cent.
The NTPC has taken various steps to augment the coal production from its coal mines.
The engagement of high-capacity dumpers as well as an increase in the existing fleet size of excavators has allowed the operational mines to increase their production, it stated.
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 20:35 IST