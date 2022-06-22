Allsec Technologies to merge with Quess Corp in an all stock deal

-
ALSO READ
Quess Corp's consolidated PAT doubles to Rs 89 cr in December quarter
After mega media deal, how will Zee-Sony partnership unfold?
Quess Corp, Fairfax to set up paediatric specialty centre at CMC Vellore
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger powers D-Street: Sensex, Nifty50 jump over 2%
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: Brokerages see return ratios improving by FY25-26
-
Business process outsourcing firm Allsec Technologies will merge with technology-enabled staffing and outsourcing services firm Quess Corp in an all-stock deal, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
Upon the scheme becoming effective, all the subsidiaries of Allsec will become subsidiaries of Quess.
"The Board of Directors of Allsec Technologies and Quess Corp in their respective meetings held on June 22, 2022, have approved the Scheme of Amalgamation which inter alia provides for the merger of Allsec into Quess (Scheme)," the joint statement said.
Public shareholders of Allsec will receive 74 shares of Quess for every 100 shares held in Allsec.
Allsec, with more than 400 clients across 37 countries, is a global leader in outsourcing solutions with expertise in providing digital business services and human resource outsourcing services.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU