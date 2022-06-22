Andhra Pradesh govt clears Adani green energy projects worth Rs 15,740 cr

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green shares jump 5% as company becomes 10th largest on BSE
Will India's green hydrogen projects fuel its future needs?
Adani Group set up new subsidiary ANIL for new energy business
Adani group firms' gross debt rises to Rs 2.2 trillion, shows data
Inox Green Energy files fresh draft papers with Sebi for Rs 740-cr IPO
-
In a boost to the green energy sector in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has cleared pump storage projects proposed by Adani Green Energy with a total capacity of 3,700 MW. The project was cleared in the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) review meeting on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has cleared the proposal of investment of Rs 15,740 crore which is a part of the proposed total investment of Rs 60,000 crore by Adani Group in the state of Andhra Pradesh that was discussed during the World Economic Forum meet at Davos recently.
The project will generate 10,000 jobs across four districts of Andhra Pradesh.
Adani Group has proposed pump storage projects in four districts of the state - two plants to be set up in Parvathi Puram, one in YSR Kadapa, and one in Satya Sai district. In Parvathi Puram, a 1200 MW capacity plant will be set up in Kurukutti, and a 1000 MW plant in Karrivalasa.
Meanwhile, a 1000 MW plant will be set up in Gandikota while 500 MW plant in Chitravathi. In each of these districts, Adani Group has proposed that they will be generating 3,000 jobs in Kurukutti, 3000 in Karrivalasa, 1500 in Chitravathi and 2500 in Gandikota.
The project is stipulated to commence in December 2022 and is likely to commission in December 2028. While the plants will be set up spanning across 1,490 acres of land, the state government has decided that the land will be leased from farmers at the cost of Rs 30,000 per acre in these districts, which will be transferred to the farmers directly.
Meanwhile, the state will be generating a revenue of Rs 2,775 crore from the project in terms of the power stored and an additional Rs 980 crore from the SGST.
"This will give a big boost to the state in terms of investment and a positive message as the employment rate continues to rise in the state," Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the meeting.
In other decisions taken in the SIPB meeting, the government has decided to apply for the PM MITRA scheme, which proposes to set up an integrated textile park in YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub at Kopparthy in YSR District. The government, as per the conditions laid down under the scheme, has proposed that they would be fixing the power cost at Rs 4.5 per unit and Rs 60 per TMC of water for the 10-year period of the project.
The SIPB has also cleared the setting up of a shrimp processing unit at the food park in Krishna district by Avisa Foods Private Limited. The project would generate 2,500 jobs in 12 months and the company has requested for 11.64 acres of land from the state government of Andhra Pradesh. The SIPB has decided to lease the 11.64 acres at the cost of Rs 1,027 per sqm. The government has also laid out condition that the effluent treatment plant (ETP) would be set up by the company.
--IANS
pvn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU