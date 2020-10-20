Alstom to train young engineers at APSSDC training centre in Sricity

-
ALSO READ
Govt starts skill mapping to help workers get opportunities closer home
Skill, re-skill, up-skill to stay relevant: PM Modi tells India's youth
India on the cusp of a logistics revolution: Alain Spohr of Alstom India
Covid-19 crisis: India may mobilise pharmacists to administer vaccine
No pay, no food: Rocky work-life balance turns Surat daily wagers violent
-
French rolling-stock multinational firm Alstom has started training the first batch of young engineering diploma holders in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) at the latter’s training centre in Sricity. Under the Andhra Pradesh government’s Skill AP initiative, this programme will upskill 30 diploma holders from across the state and make them industry-ready.
The launch of the first batch started exclusively for Alstom was attended by G Anantha Ramu, chief secretary in the state’s department of skill development; KV Chakradhar Babu, collector and district magistrate of Nellore; Challa Madusudhan Reddy, chairman APSSDC; Arja Srikanth IRTS, managing director and chief executive of APSSDC; and Vijay Subramanian, site MD-Alstom Sri City. The officials also visited Alstom’s Sricity facility to know about the factory operations and understand more about the training module.
ALSO READ: Alstom's e-locos approved for freight locomotives to run at 120 kmph
“Alstom’s Sricity factory is a state-of-the-art rolling stock manufacturing facility for us in the Asia-Pacific region, where technically advanced metro train sets are being developed for Indian and international customers. We applaud APSSDC’s efforts in curating this programme, and are happy to on-board some of these young minds,” said Alain SPOHR, Alstom MD for India & South Asia.
The 45-day training programme will include classroom training on technical skills, employee health & safety (EHS), quality fundamentals, railway safety, as well as an introduction to Alstom’s operations. In addition, the trainees will attend several sessions on improving interpersonal & communication skills, time management, and personality development, delivered by APSSDC trainers.
This will be followed by an ‘on-the-job’ training on the shop floor for a period of a month. After this, the participants will be assessed and suitable ones will be shortlisted for a job opportunity at Alstom. The company is also looking forward to engaging with 50 more engineering diploma holders through this programme by March 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU