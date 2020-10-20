Alstom to train young engineers at APSSDC training centre in Sricity

French rolling-stock multinational firm has started training the first batch of young engineering diploma holders in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Corporation (APSSDC) at the latter’s training centre in Under the Andhra Pradesh government’s Skill AP initiative, this programme will upskill 30 diploma holders from across the state and make them industry-ready.

The launch of the first batch started exclusively for was attended by G Anantha Ramu, chief secretary in the state’s department of skill development; KV Chakradhar Babu, collector and district magistrate of Nellore; Challa Madusudhan Reddy, chairman APSSDC; Arja Srikanth IRTS, managing director and chief executive of APSSDC; and Vijay Subramanian, site MD- Sri City. The officials also visited Alstom’s facility to know about the factory operations and understand more about the training module.





“Alstom’s factory is a state-of-the-art rolling stock manufacturing facility for us in the Asia-Pacific region, where technically advanced metro train sets are being developed for Indian and international customers. We applaud APSSDC’s efforts in curating this programme, and are happy to on-board some of these young minds,” said Alain SPOHR, Alstom MD for India & South Asia.

The 45-day training programme will include classroom training on technical skills, employee health & safety (EHS), quality fundamentals, railway safety, as well as an introduction to Alstom’s operations. In addition, the trainees will attend several sessions on improving interpersonal & communication skills, time management, and personality development, delivered by APSSDC trainers.

This will be followed by an ‘on-the-job’ training on the shop floor for a period of a month. After this, the participants will be assessed and suitable ones will be shortlisted for a job opportunity at Alstom. The company is also looking forward to engaging with 50 more engineering diploma holders through this programme by March 2021.