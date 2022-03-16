Amazon Academy starts JEE, NEET courses for aspiring engineers, doctors

Academy, the unit of the e-commerce firm, has launched JEE/NEET ‘Ultimate Pack for 2022-23’ in both Hinglish and English languages for students moving from Class 10 to Class 11 and Class 11 to Class 12 respectively. The year-long course is designed to help students secure high scores in competitive exams by providing a holistic preparation that includes live classes, high-quality content and data analytics backed teaching. The course also guides students via a research-based revision program at Academy by highly rated expert faculty who have coached top JEE/NEET rankers in the past.

As part of these packs, the students will get a total of 360+ hours of live lectures across key subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics along with access to pre-recorded videos, daily tips and tricks, practice questions, chapter tests, monthly tests, all India live mock tests, previous year papers and doubt solving classes. The live guided practice sessions will help students to practice important questions get their doubts cleared live with teachers and avoid the struggle of searching for solutions online. The courses will commence from March 28, 2022, and will run through till JEE and NEET Exams 2023 for Class 12 students. For students currently in Class 10, the course will commence in May post board exams, but they can enroll early to get access to complimentary revision classes for their 10th board exams.

“The launch of Ultimate Packs for JEE and NEET aspirants is part of our focus on providing high quality, affordable educational content and test preparation services to aspiring students,” said Amol Gurwara, director of education at India.

Along with this, Amazon Academy is launching crash courses to help Class 12 students prepare for JEE/NEET 2022. The course will cover all important topics for JEE/NEET exams. Students will get free additional classes to help them prepare for their 12th board exams.

As a launch offer, Amazon Academy is running an early bird discount on the Ultimate Packs until 20th March 2022, giving a flat Rs 8,000 off on 1-year Course list price against the actual price of Rs 28,998. Post the Early Bird Campaign, Amazon Academy plans to launch National Scholarship Tests through which students can avail discount coupons for the Ultimate Pack Full Syllabus Course (JEE 2024, JEE 2023, NEET 2024 and NEET 2023) based on their performance. The scholarship tests will be held every Sunday, starting 20th March till May 2022.

“We are delighted to give our students a holistic preparation pack to help them balance school curriculum along with preparation for competitive exams like JEE and NEET,” said Gurwara. “Our unique content module is based on Deep Data Analytics and we look forward to seeing the packs add value to our students’ learning experience.”

The expert teachers at Amazon Academy will cover all levels and concepts across CBSE, JEE Main, Advanced and NEET under the ‘Ultimate Packs’. The year-long course packs will help aspirants create a personalised study calendar using expert guidance. The plan will provide complete subject coverage and enable students to achieve high retention with regular revision schedules to achieve success in both, board and competitive exams.