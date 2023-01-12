JUST IN
Paytm to be key beneficiary of govt's UPI incentive scheme: Morgan Stanley
Maruti Suzuki launches 5-door, 4-wheel drive Jimny at Auto Expo 2023
Superbikes revv up as Indian market matures for high-powered rides
India's Mahindra named fastest-growing brand in South Africa for 2022
B2B wholesale platform ApnaKlub raises $16 mn in Series A funding round
China saw the steepest fall in funding activity among global peers in 2022
DoT may approach LawMin for clarity on spectrum allocation to entities
DRI issues show cause notice against Samsung India for tax evasion: Report
Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in five cities across Tamil Nadu
SpiceJet passengers wait long at Delhi; airline says delay from crew
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Reviewing govt's show cause notice on tax evasion, says Samsung India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amazon gets Pune labour commissioner notice after complaint about layoffs

Ecommerce giant recently announced it would lay off 18% of its workforce globally

Topics
Amazon | labour Law | Amazon India

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Amazon

Pune’s Labour Commissioner Office has sent a notice to Amazon after a group alleged the ecommerce giant had illegally implemented a voluntary separation policy and layoffs. Amazon was asked to be present at the commissioner’s office on January 17.

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) said in a complaint that according to the Industrial Dispute Act an employer cannot, without prior permission from the appropriate government, lay off an employee on the muster rolls of the establishment.

A worker who has served for at least a year of continuous service cannot be retrenched unless served a notice three months in advance and prior permission from the appropriate government, said NITES, which its website says works for the rights of IT sector employees. The said application has to be submitted by the employer along with the reasons for such retrenchment. The said application shall be taken into consideration and scrutinized through an inquiry.

“However Amazon has clearly violated the existing provisions of Indian labour laws, which aim at protecting the worker’s right. The voluntary separation policy implemented was never submitted to the Labour Ministry for review which is a violation of existing Labour laws,” said Harpreet Saluja, general secretary of NITES.

An email sent to Amazon on the notice did not get any response till the filing of this report.

Amazon recently announced that it would lay off 18 per cent of its workforce globally. This will impact 1 per cent of workforce in India, or about 1,000 people. Amazon has around 10,000 employees in India.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 13:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.