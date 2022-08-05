Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale goes live for Prime user: Details here

The Great Freedom Festival 2022 on went live today at midnight for Prime members. The five-day sale is offering various discounts across several categories and will witness new product launches.

The Great Freedom Festival 2022 will go live for everyone on August 6 and will go on till August 10. While the e-commerce platform is offering various discounts, customers can avail of further discounts using Amazon Pay. The platform has also partnered with the State Bank of India to offer an instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards of up to 10 per cent.

What products are on discount?

Amazon is offering major deals and offers during the Great Freedom Sale 2022 on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, wearables among a wide range of electronics.

Smartphone brands that will be offering discounts during the Amazon sale include Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, Realme, Motorola, Google, Oppo, and Apple. Amazon is offering up to 40 per cent discounts on mobiles and accessories during the sale.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is selling at Rs 28,999 during the Amazon freedom sale and customers will also get cashback and offers during the sale. Other smartphones selling at discount. Redmi K50i 5G is available for Rs 25,999, while Samsung Galaxy M53 5G can be purchased at Rs 24,999, down from the launch price of Rs 26,499.

Customers can buy the OnePlus 50-inch 4K Android TV at Rs 38,999, while Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 be selling starting from Rs 32,990 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Additionally, up to 75 per cent discount will be available on laptops, wearables, headphones, and home and kitchen products will be selling at a discount of up to 60 per cent.

Amazon will also be offering exchange, cashback, and no-cost EMI payment options during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2022.