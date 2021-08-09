Amazon to end partnership with Murthy's Catamaran Ventures from May 2022

Prione Business Services Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture between and Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures and which has been running successfully for the past 7 years and is coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022.

The two partners today announced they have mutually decided to not continue their joint venture beyond the end of its current term. The JV has enabled over 300,000 sellers and entrepreneurs to go online and enabled 4 million merchants with digital payment capabilities, providing these SMBs and merchants access to millions of customers across the country.

“ and Catamaran entered into a JV in the early days of e-commerce in India with a shared vision of transforming hundreds of thousands of small businesses in a fast-changing digital world, by providing online capabilities enabling them to access customers both in India and globally,” said Amit Agarwal, Global Senior VP and Country Head - India,

“We are humbled by how the JV exceeded its vision, helping online commerce evolve through the unrelenting efforts of hundreds of its employees, positively impacting over 4.3 million small businesses, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, and contributing to India’s digital economy. We were privileged to have had a partner we could learn from and lean on. I would like to thank the Catamaran team for this long and fruitful partnership that helped set the direction for e-commerce in India,” said Agarwal.

When Prione was formed in 2014, e-commerce was still in a nascent stage in India. The small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India were new to digital and needed support, training and tools to go online. The JV’s vision was to enable Indian SMBs to succeed in e-commerce and benefit from the digital opportunity. In the last 7 years, the JV has made tremendous strides in this direction, leveraging Catamaran’s India insights and Amazon’s technology expertise. With feet-on-street teams in 30 cities across India, the JV enabled hundreds of thousands of sellers to sell online and provide a wide selection of products for Indian customers. The JV also supported the growth of programs like Karigar and Saheli. Prione has played an important role in transforming Indian e-commerce, and paving the way for the global scale-up of emerging Indian brands.

“We are happy that Prione has leveraged global best practices for e-commerce in India, created jobs, and provided millions of Indian customers access to a wide selection of products from across the country by leveraging technology,” said M.D. Ranganath, President - Catamaran. “As our JV with Amazon reaches the end of its tenure, I reflect on this successful partnership that introduced the power of digitization and empowered hundreds of thousands of SMBs across big and small towns. We would like to thank Amazon for the partnership that leaves behind a strong legacy of shaping e-commerce in India.”

The development comes at a time when the Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with Karnataka High Court's order which declined to stop the investigation initiated by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Amazon and for alleged anti-competitive practices. However, the court extended the time to join the CCI probe by four weeks.

Some trade associations such as the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh (DVM) perceive Amazon and as threats to local retailers and have alleged preferential treatment to select sellers. They have said that Cloudtail, one of the largest sellers on Amazon India website, is owned by Prione.

Legal experts said that both Amazon and would now have to cooperate in the CCI’s antitrust investigation. They said this is because their business model is such that there could be implications related to anti-competitive practices. They said that in the long term, the Supreme Court’s decision might create a bigger compliance issue for Amazon and Flipkart.



“It is now a cover-up exercise by Narayan Murthy,” alleged Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General of CAIT about Amazon and Catamaran ending the partnership. “The fact that Amazon is violating the law and FDI (foreign direct investment) policy through Cloudtail must have been known to Mr Murthy long before or even at the time of entering into an agreement with Amazon.”



Khandelwal said the question arises as to why Murthy took this much time for taking this decision. “Did Mr Murthy ever call upon to explain as to why the Cloudtail is being used as a preferential seller on Amazon in utter disregard of the FDI policy,” alleged Khandelwal. He said certain questions are bound to arise for which Cloudtail has to give answers when CCI will investigate the Amazon business module. He alleged that both Amazon and Cloudtail are two faces of a single coin as far as the activities of Cloudtail on the Amazon e-commerce platform is concerned.

“We believe that this move of Cloudtail is not a part of a strategy to avoid investigation which of course may take place when Amazon will be investigated,” said Khandelwal. “But joining hands with a company, which does not have any binding with India except its agenda to dominate e-commerce, has pained traders of the country a lot as Mr Murthy is always held in great esteem.”