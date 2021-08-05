Amazon opens fulfilment centre with 600,000 cubic ft storage in Telangana

E-commerce firm India announced the expansion of its fulfilment network in with the launch of a new specialised Fulfilment Centre (FC) and expansion of an existing one. Located in Hyderabad, the new FC will offer more than 600,00 cubic feet of storage capacity, housing a wider selection of products from the large appliances and furniture category.

Spread over 200,000 square feet of floor area, the new FC will benefit more than 35,000 sellers in the State with access to a larger customer base. This expansion will contribute to creating direct and indirect work opportunities in the State while ensuring seamless and faster deliveries to customers.

“Hyderabad’s proximity to cities and towns around the region makes it a strategic location for our infrastructure expansion,” said Abhinav Singh, director, Transportation Services, India. The expanded infrastructure will help Amazon meet its customers' growing demand for large appliances and furniture while empowering small and medium businesses across the State. “Our continued investment in will have a multiplier impact on the local economy and provide an impetus to ancillary businesses across the State.”

This expansion marks an increase in Amazon India’s infrastructure footprint in It now will offer a floor area of close to 1 million square feet and a storage capacity of more than 5 million cubic feet. The new specialized FCs will house tens of thousands of products such as air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and televisions as well as products from the furniture category, ahead of the upcoming festive season.

K T Rama Rao, minister for municipal administration and urban development, industries and commerce, and information technology from the Government of Telangana said Amazon India’s significant investment in Telangana is a testament to the State’s appeal as a business and innovation hub.

“Investments like this will complement our ongoing efforts to build a stronger economic ecosystem and create diversified job opportunities for the local youth,” said Rao. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Amazon India; together, we are confident that this development will enable us to get more people back to work, and steer a path to a strong recovery after the pandemic.”

The expansion in Telangana is a part of Amazon India’s plans to increase its national storage capability by close to 40 per cent, in 2021. Amazon has created one of the most advanced fulfilment networks and sellers in India have been benefiting from Amazon’s expertise in fulfilment, reliable nationwide delivery, and customer service. When using Fulfilment By Amazon (FBA), sellers across India send their products to Amazon’s FCs and once an order is placed, Amazon picks, packs and ships the order to the customer, provides customer service and manages returns on behalf of the sellers.