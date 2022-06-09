Amazon India says it stepping up support plan for LGBTQAI+ employees

India will allow employees to enroll their same-gender partner in a health insurance programme, saying it is committed to build an inclusive workspace for LGBTQAI+ employees.

The company’s Same Gender Partner Coverage Program will give employees the option to choose a gender reassignment surgery or sign up for infertility treatment as part of health insurance benefits.

"We stand together with the LGBTQIA+ community both within and outside of Amazon,” said Swati Rustagi, Director, DE&I, International Markets, WW Consumer, . “We continue to look for ways to scale our impact as we grow by providing opportunities to diverse cohorts.”

Manish Chopra, senior art director at India, who identifies himself with the LGBTQIA+ community, said it is encouraging to be a part of a workplace where everyone is treated equally and fairly irrespective of their gender or background.

“There are so many good outcomes to coming out in the workplace and having an inclusive culture. I am respected for my contributions, my performance, and who I am,” said Chopra. “I have met people who didn't know much about the LGBTQIA+ community but were inclusive, welcoming, and open to learning. This has helped me establish a lot of allies and contribute to my team’s success. "

The company also supports LGBTQIA+ employees with resources and access to counsellors, through an Employee Assistance Program. The programme provides them with resources, counselling, support, and guidance in their journey should they want to of being open about their sexuality.

“Among many affinity groups within Amazon, Glamazon (programme) is focused on the LGBTQIA+ community, and it helps bring LGBTQIA+ employees, associates and allies together to discuss and share experiences from across the globe,” said Rustagi of Amazon.

Demonstrating this commitment to a gender-neutral culture, the company has designed a limited-edition tape that will seal the Amazon brown box bringing your package to your doorstep. In June, Amazon boxes being dispatched from fulfilment centres in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru will carry the special tape with the Pride flag of 11 colours, reflecting the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community and the spectrum of human sexuality and gender.

In early 2021, technology company Accenture India modified its policies for maternal, paternal, adoption and surrogacy leave to break gender stereotypes. The company has been offering medical insurance benefits for gender (sex) reassignment surgery and mental health consultation for gender dysphoria for its LGBTIQ+ people for some years.