Amazon opens seventh fulfilment centre in Haryana ahead of festive season

Ahead of the festive season, e-commerce firm Amazon India announced the expansion of its fulfilment network in Haryana with the launch of a new specialized Fulfilment Centre (FC) in the State. With a storage capacity of close to 2 million cubic feet, the new FC will house a wide selection of products from the large appliances and furniture category.
With this year on year significant investment in the State, Amazon India now has seven fulfilment centres in Haryana, spread across a floor area of close to 1.5 million square feet and offering more than 6 million cubic feet of storage space to more than 45,000 sellers. This expansion will generate work opportunities for the locals in the State while ensuring reliable, faster and safer deliveries of customer orders.
“Haryana is a well-connected transport hub and we are pleased to further boost our investments and expand our infrastructure with the presence of 7 fulfilment centres, in the State,” said Abhinav Singh, Director, Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India. “The new Fulfilment Centre will provide an impetus to the local economy and create sustainable livelihood opportunities.”
Singh said infrastructure expansion is a key step in furthering Amazon’s vision to make e-commerce a part of everyday life. “Especially during the festivities--when faster fulfilment and wider reach while being safety centric are of immense value to our customers and sellers.”
The continued investment in the State will lead to creation of new direct and indirect work opportunities. Individuals from all backgrounds and especially locals in the nearby regions will find a variety of roles in the Operations network, including full time and part-time opportunities. These individuals will have opportunities to learn and grow with training and upskilling opportunities.
The expansion in Haryana is a part of Amazon India’s plans to increase its pan-India fulfilment network by close to 40 per cent to provide a total storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet to its sellers, in 2021. Amazon has created one of the most advanced fulfilment networks and sellers in India have been benefitting from Amazon’s expertise in fulfilment, reliable nationwide delivery, and customer service. When using Fulfilment By Amazon (FBA), sellers across India send their products to Amazon’s FCs and once an order is placed, Amazon picks, packs and ships the order to the customer, provides customer service and manages returns on behalf of the sellers. Located in Gurugram, the new specialized FC will house tens of thousands of products in the large appliances category consisting of air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and TVs and from a vast selection of products in furniture category.
