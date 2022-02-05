Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value, shares jump 13.5%

-
ALSO READ
Tesla's stock declines after CEO Elon Musk sells $5 bn worth of shares
Amazon surges $135 billion in biggest boost to market value ever
Sebi fines 8 entities for fraudulent trade in shares of Videocon Industries
Amazon Seller Services gets fresh fund infusion of Rs 1,460 cr from parent
Axis Bank shares rise nearly 7% as Q3 net profit surges three-fold
-
By Noel Randewich
(Reuters) -A day after Facebook owner Meta Platforms suffered the deepest loss of stock market value in history for a U.S. company, Amazon logged the greatest ever one-day increase in value.
Shares of the online retail and cloud computing giant surged 13.5% on Friday following its blowout quarterly report, expanding its market capitalization by around $190 billion by the end of trading.
That beat Apple Inc's record $181 billion one-day gain in stock market value on Jan. 28 following the iPhone maker's own blockbuster quarterly report, according to Refinitiv data.
Amazon is now valued at about $1.6 trillion. With Meta Platforms' stock slipping 0.3% on Friday, its value stood at about $660 billion.
Amazon's shares jumped after the company reported better-than-expected profits late on Thursday and said it was hiking the price of its annual U.S. Prime subscriptions by 17%.
Amazon's surge comes a day after Meta Platforms' stock market value plunged more than $200 billion in the biggest single-day loss for a U.S. company after the social media giant issued a dismal forecast.
"After fighting the post-lockdown blues in 2021, we believe Amazon's fortunes have the potential to improve as 2022 unfolds," Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White wrote in a research note. "Amazon is uniquely positioned to exit this crisis as one of the biggest beneficiaries of accelerated digital transformation."
Retail investors appeared to use Amazon's rally to take profits. Data on Fidelity's website showed Amazon was the most traded stock among its customers on Friday, with sell orders outnumbering buy orders by more than two to one.
The size of the increase in Amazon's value eclipsed the market capitalizations of companies including AT&T Inc, Morgan Stanley and Netflix Inc.
Apple, Microsoft Corp and Google owner Alphabet Inc remain Wall Street's most valuable companies, with market capitalizations of $2.8 trillion, $2.3 trillion and $1.9 trillion, respectively, according to Refinitiv.
Amazon's stock price remains down around 15% from its record high close of $3,731.41 in July.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Will Dunham and Richard Chang)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU