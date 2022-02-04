Amazon unveils advertising business larger than Google's YouTube

-
ALSO READ
After Meta, Apple asks employees to submit Covid booster jab proof
PayPal says it is currently not pursuing Pinterest acquisition
Meta shares plunge 20% as Facebook feels heat from Apple and TikTok
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Meta, CBSE expand tie-up to enable 10 mn students to embrace immersive tech
-
Amazon pulled the veil off its sprawling advertising business for the first time on Thursday, revealing a business larger than that of Google's YouTube.
Amazon reported ad revenue of $9.7 billion for the fourth quarter, up 32% from last year, and $31 billion for the year.
YouTube posted $28.8 billion in ad revenue for 2021.
Analyst Benedict Evans on Twitter said that made Amazon's ad revenue similar in size to the entire global newspaper industry, and Statista put global newspaper annual ad spending at $29.5 billion.
Amazon, known for e-commerce, has a lucrative cloud business, AWS, and the ad business is seen as extremely profitable, although Amazon did not break out those profit numbers.
Amazon serves ads on its website and wake screens of some of its tablets, using search queries by its customers to help target ads. Those ads are often by companies selling on its marketplace.
"Selling digital add space is a cash generative nice-to-have in times of uncertainty," said Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Meta Platforms Inc shattered confidence in the online advertising industry on Wednesday, saying privacy changes by Apple Inc had made it harder for advertisers.
An Amazon official however told reporters that brands' ability to reach consumers across its ad properties was "largely unchanged" after Apple's changes.
Lund-Yates saw Amazon's ad business more in line with Google parent Alphabet, which also has its own data about customers from its search system, and shrugged off the Apple changes.
Amazon's ad revenue growth has been decelerating from 88% in the second quarter. But the totals also make it larger by sales than Pinterest and Snap, which also reported strong results on Thursday.
Pinterest posted revenue of $846.7 million for the fourth quarter and Snap reported $1.3 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU