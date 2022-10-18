JUST IN
Business Standard

Ambuja Cements allots 477-million warrants to Adani family firm

Ambuja Cement, now a part of Adani Cement, has issu­ed the warrants at a price band of Rs 418.87

Topics
Ambuja Cement | Adani Group | Fundraising

BS Reporter 

Ambuja Cements
Ambuja Cements on Tuesday said it issued 477.4 million warrants to Adani family firm Harmonia Trade and Investment and raised Rs 5,000 crore.

Ambuja Cement, now a part of Adani Cement, has issu­ed the warrants at a price band of Rs 418.87, it said.

The Rs 5,000-crore contribution by the Adani family firm, Ambuja Cement said, is 25 per cent of the limited issued price.

On October 8, shareholders of Amb­uja Cements in an EGM of the company had approved proposals, including the resolution to raise Rs 20,000 crore from the Adani family firm by issuing warrants.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 23:54 IST

