Ambuja Cements allots 477-million warrants to Adani family firm

-
ALSO READ
ACC, Ambuja Cements shares tank over 5% on concerns over encumbrance
Ambuja Cements, ACC receive lukewarm response from public shareholders
Ambuja Cement Q2CY22 results: A look at figures for the last four quarters
Ambuja rallies 11% on Adani's Rs 20K-cr boost; brokerages mixed on outlook
No capital gains tax on Ambuja, ACC sale to Adani Group: Holcim CEO
-
Ambuja Cements on Tuesday said it issued 477.4 million warrants to Adani family firm Harmonia Trade and Investment and raised Rs 5,000 crore.
Ambuja Cement, now a part of Adani Cement, has issued the warrants at a price band of Rs 418.87, it said.
The Rs 5,000-crore contribution by the Adani family firm, Ambuja Cement said, is 25 per cent of the limited issued price.
On October 8, shareholders of Ambuja Cements in an EGM of the company had approved proposals, including the resolution to raise Rs 20,000 crore from the Adani family firm by issuing warrants.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 23:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU