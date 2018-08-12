Amid cash crunch, Jet Airways to face safety audit by aviation regulator

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation regulator, has decided to conduct a financial audit on Jet Airways, which is facing a severe liquidity crisis. Sources said the audit would focus on whether the financial stress was affecting the airline’s operations and maintenance. .

Jet said it was aware of the proposed inspection. “The airline is prepared for it (audit). At Jet, safety is of paramount importance,” a source said.

A senior official said the audit was necessitated according to the guidelines of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which recommends the regulator to check security and safety standards of airlines. “We normally do periodic audit to ensure that they (airlines) are not compromising on passenger safety due to financial stress,” said the senior official.

Asked if the decision was taken in light of the airline’s financial crisis, the official said the current situation had influenced the audit decision. “Financial difficulties and its impact on operations and maintenance call for an audit to check if the airline is facing an issue on payments to vendors, oil companies, and aircraft lessors,” the official said. ALSO READ: Jet Airways assures investors, says meeting all payment obligations

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar had said last week the bank had put Jet account under watch list for a possible loan default. “We have exposure to Jet. It is part of the watchlist SMA 1 and 2 in the June quarter,” Kumar said.

According to an Icra report, net debt of the airline as on March 31, 2018, stands at Rs81.49 billion, with a heavy repayment schedule. The rating agency feels that the airline’s current operating performance does not suggest enough cash flow accruals, hence, the scenario of a refinancing of repayment is a good possibility.

Jet, however, has clarified that despite the financial difficulties there have not been any default in payment to banks and vendors. The airline has implemented a pay cut of up to 25 per cent for the senior management as part of its cost control. However, the airline has rolled back pay cut decisions for pilots and engineers. ALSO READ: We are meeting payment obligations to lenders and other dues: Jet Airways

A PTI report quoting a source said: “We (the DGCA) will conduct the audit from August 27. A similar audit of Air India has been completed.” The loss-making Air India, which has failed to attract any buyers, is awaiting Rs9.80 billion additional funding from the government.

Three banks and two lessors have served default notices on Air India in July. However, Business Standard could not immediately verify if Jet had been issued a similar notice.

Explaining the process of the audit carried out on Air India, a senior official of the airline said the company was asked to submit details of the last checks done on each aircraft and guarantees from vendors that they have confidence in the airline’s current management and financial health.