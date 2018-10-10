Amid healthy growth, rural households hold promise for consumer cos: Report

Rural households, accounting for 68 per cent of the country's population, present a very promising opportunity for operating in the consumer segment, a report said.

These have multiple opportunities to conduct business in the country on the backdrop of a growing economy and favourable factors driving in India, the joint report by and titled 'Consumer LEADS' said.

"Rural households contribute to approximately 50 per cent of the GDP, 40 per cent FMCG sales, 50 per cent two-wheeler sales, 30 per cent four-wheeler, and 45 per cent telecom contribution," the report said.

It expects better accessibility, better affordability with more non-agrarian jobs, and greater awareness with Internet penetration to continue to drive the growth in rural markets.

The report noted that the overall consumption is on the upswing, with per capita income expected to increase 10.2 per cent to Rs 266,500 by 2025. It expects the discretionary spending to also increase to 45 per cent in 2025, from 35 per cent presently.

Increasing households with reducing household size is also expected to increase the demand, according to the report.

Rajat Wahi, partner, India, said, "Healthy growth of the Indian economy (real GDP growth rate of over 7 per cent estimated for 2018) coupled with favourable demographic factors in the country are expected to drive growth in the retail, CPG (consumer packaged goods) and e-commerce industries."



While the retail industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 10 per cent in the four-year period, from $795 billion in 2017 to reach $1,200 billion by 2021, the e-commerce market is predicted to increase by over 30 per cent over the same period to reach $80-120 billion in 2021, from the current $24 billion, according to the report.

"Organised retail market will constitute nearly 20-25 per cent of the overall retail market by 2021, up from current share of 10-12 per cent," said Wahi.

The report also noted that technology is expected to transform consumer markets through major disruptions and evolutions, augmenting the overall growth of retail, CPG and e-commerce segments.