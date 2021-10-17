Amid higher costs, steel firms may raise prices in coming months: Report

Steel companies raised prices in October after three months, but there could be more hikes in store over the next few months on the back of cost inflation, said a research firm. In the last five months, prices of coking coal (larger part of raw material cost structure for Indian mills) have more than tripled to $390 per tonne as of October first week, according to CRISIL Research.

Industry sources added that prices of thermal coal FOB Australia was up by more than 150 per cent since April. In addition, ferroalloy, natural gas, zinc prices also jumped, adding to the overall cost ...