Amit Raje joins Mahindra Group as EVP for partnerships and alliances

The has appointed Amit Raje as executive vice president – partnerships and alliances in alignment with the focus on growth and profitability, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Raje will be responsible for leading mergers and acquisitions and investor relations and will report to Anish Shah, deputy managing director and group chief financial officer,

Raje’s appointment comes weeks after the Anand Mahindra-led firm announced that it will exit from loss making subsidiaries and entities and lend a sharper focus on capital allocation strategy. The tractor to technology group reported record losses in the March quarter as its Korean and US subsidiaries reported deep losses forcing the company to take write-offs.

“Amit will drive growth and profitability by forging partnerships and alliances to help our high-potential businesses scale up and deliver technology that strengthens our market position. He will also enhance investor engagement and work closely with our businesses to create value for our shareholders,” the company said in the statement.

In his latest role, Raje served as the Managing Director in the Principal Investing Area at Goldman Sachs. He was was a Nominee Director of Goldman Sachs on the Boards of Noveltech Feeds, Good Host Spaces, and Global Consumer Products.

“Partnerships and Alliances will play a pivotal role in implementing our growth strategy and we are delighted to have Amit onboard.

Amit’s expertise and vast knowledge will help enhance the value for all our stakeholders. He is bringing not just his deep domain expertise but also a strong value and purpose focus, that blends well with our Group’s Rise philosophy,” the company said.

A postgraduate from Mumbai University and an MBA with a specialisation in Finance and Private Equity, from the London Business School, Raje has cumulative experience of over 23 years in corporate finance, nergers and acquisitions, private equity and as a political analyst. He had varied experience with Kotak Investment Advisors, the alternate asset arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Deloitte & Co in the Transaction Advisory Services.