Amul introduces healthy beverage 'Seltzer' by blending dairy, fruits, fizz

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 lockdown takes the fizz out of Coke's operations in June quarter
Liquor makers urge Bengal govt not to implement proposed excise policy
Beverage industry urges govt to reduce GST on soft drinks, packaged water
Covid-19: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to allow permanent work from home
Affordability a key aspect in India as far as food is concerned: GCMMF MD
-
Dairy major Amul on Monday said it has introduced innovative and healthy beverage product 'Amul TRU Seltzer', a blend of dairy, fruit juice and fizz, in the market.
Amul claimed that this is the first time that Seltzer has been introduced in the Indian market.
"India's first Seltzer, Amul TRU Seltzer, is currently available in two flavours lemon and orange. It is attractively priced at just Rs 15 for 200 ml PET bottle," Amul said in a statement.
Orange Seltzer contains 10 per cent orange juice, no artificial colour/flavour and just 10 per cent added sugar. Similarly, Lemon Seltzer contains 5 per cent real lime juice, no artificial colour/ flavour and just 9 per cent added sugar.
"Amul TRU Seltzer is a finest blend of dairy, fruits and fizz. The products contain goodness of dairy, real fruit juice, and exciting fizz. It is therefore much more than just sugar and water which every brand has been selling to Indian consumers," the statement said.
This product is suitable for consumption by all age groups, it added.
The two flavours have already been launched in the Gujarat market. Amul will soon roll out many new variants like Cola, Jeera and Apple, all made from real fruit, in PET bottles and shall and also introduce all flavours in smart Can packaging.
"Globally, seltzers are made with infusion of juices and interesting flavours. It has already emerged as the fastest-growing category in the Western countries," Amul said.
Historically, people from Niederselters, a town in Germanybottled and exported their naturally carbonated water in 1787 and Americans called it seltzer, it added.
Amul has a major presence in dairy based beverages. To strengthen its beverage product portfolio, the cooperative launched a blend of milk and real fruit juice under the brand 'Tru' in Feb 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU