Anjali Bansal named president of Bombay Chambers of Commerce

The Bombay Chambers of Commerce at its board meeting has appointed Anjali Bansal as president for the 2021-22.
Bansal will take over from Sudhir Kapadia. Bansal is the founder Avaana Capital, which has invested in innovation-led start-ups, including Delhivery, Urban Company, Darwinbox, Nykaa, Lenskart, Coverfox, and Loantap.
Prior to that, Bansal was the chairperson of Dena Bank. Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, has been appointed as the senior vice-president for 2021-22.
Bansal said her focus for the forthcoming year would be climate change, ease of doing business, unlocking the under-tapped powerhouse of women, and integrating them into economy building initiatives and digital transformation.
