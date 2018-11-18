Anjana Reddy's Universal Sportsbiz uses celebrities to build apparel biz

Mumbai-based Sonia Kulkarni, a working woman in her late-20s, likes to buy clothes from a multi-brand store like Shoppers Stop, where she can touch, feel and try them before buying. On her last three visits, she has picked a casual wear brand Imara for its superior ‘‘hand-feel".

Endorsed by actor Jacqueline Fernandez, Imara is sold by Bengaluru-based start-up Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd (USPL), which recently raised Rs 1 billion from VC firms Accel and Alteria Capital. USPL also sells Wrogn, a casual wear men’s line in association with cricketer Virat ...