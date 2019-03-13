Aparna Enterprises, Craft Holdings to set up aluminium exteriors JV

Construction and building material company Limited announced a joint venture with Hong Kong-based construction solutions provider Limited on Wednesday. The joint entity will manufacture and retail aluminium exterior products under the brand name Aparna-Craft Exteriors, the company said.

The JV will set up a manufacturing unit at an investment of Rs 30 crore in Hyderabad with a production capacity of 600,000 square feet per annum initially.

" as a market segment has a huge potential owing to rapid urbanisation and infrastructure development across the country. Craft is a leader in many of the geographies across the world and will thrive to be the one in India," managing director Ashwin Reddy said.

Indian building facades and fenestrations is a fast-growing market and is pegged at around Rs 10,000 crore, according to Reddy.