Aparna Enterprises, Craft Holdings to set up aluminium exteriors JV

-
ALSO READ
How CtoK is helping Kashmir's craftspeople become sustainable entrepreneurs
Domestic aluminium firms differ on protective steps to curb rising imports
Rising input costs, soft LME prices to dent aluminium makers' profits
Vedanta eyes 11% cut in aluminium making cost to $1,700/tonne by FY19-end
As imports surge, aluminium companies look to widen export volumes
-
Construction and building material company Aparna Enterprises Limited announced a joint venture with Hong Kong-based construction solutions provider Craft Holdings Limited on Wednesday. The joint entity will manufacture and retail aluminium exterior products under the brand name Aparna-Craft Exteriors, the company said.
The JV will set up a manufacturing unit at an investment of Rs 30 crore in Hyderabad with a production capacity of 600,000 square feet per annum initially.
"Aluminium exteriors as a market segment has a huge potential owing to rapid urbanisation and infrastructure development across the country. Craft is a leader in many of the geographies across the world and Aparna-Craft Exteriors will thrive to be the one in India," Aparna Enterprises managing director Ashwin Reddy said.
Indian building facades and fenestrations is a fast-growing market and is pegged at around Rs 10,000 crore, according to Reddy.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU