Apax Partner plans to sell Shriram Capital stake to raise Rs 2,250 crore

Private equity firm Apax Partner is planning to sell its entire stake in Shriram Finance via block deals on Friday.
The transaction would be worth Rs 2,250 crore taking into account the stock movement today.
There are three key non-promoter shareholders in Shriram Finance: Piramal Group, private equity firm TPG, and Apax Partners. The three companies jointly hold approximately 15 per cent stake in Shriram Finance.
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 00:00 IST
